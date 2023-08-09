Former Mirage dolphin dies at Virgin Islands facility

Huf-N-Puf recently died at Coral World Ocean Park’s Sea Sanctuary in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, the facility announced on its Facebook page.

Huf n Puf and calf at The Mirage. (The Mirage)

Dolphins leap through the air at the Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat within at The Mirage on Monday, May 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Huf n Puf and calf at The Mirage. (Michael Dancel/The Mirage)

The Mirage's three generations of dolphins, Huf n Puf, Calf and Duchess. (Kathryn Curreri/The Mirage)

One of three dolphins moved earlier this year from The Mirage has died.

“She had been fighting an infection since she arrived and our team worked tirelessly for months to support her and ensure she got all the best care and treatment we could possibly give her,” the facility responded to an inquiry about the dolphin on the park’s Facebook page. “Sadly, she never fully stabilized since her arrival in May. Still, we were surprised to lose her so suddenly and with so many unanswered questions. Our veterinarian performed a full and thorough necropsy but we don’t have the final results back and nothing conclusive was discovered during the necropsy.

“Our hearts are broken at losing Huf so soon… we only got to know her for such a short time but we could immediately tell what a wonderful animal she was,” officials wrote.

In late May, the last three Atlantic bottlenose dolphins under The Mirage’s care at Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat were relocated to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

After the purchase of the trend-setting Strip resort by Hard Rock from MGM Resorts International, the habitat closed as the respective companies worked out a plan to give the dolphins new homes.

The last of Siegfried & Roy’s beloved exotic big cats were moved from The Secret Garden earleir this summer.