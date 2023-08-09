101°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local

Former Mirage dolphin dies at Virgin Islands facility

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2023 - 3:04 pm
 
Updated August 9, 2023 - 3:25 pm
Huf n Puf and calf at The Mirage. (The Mirage)
Huf n Puf and calf at The Mirage. (The Mirage)
Dolphins leap through the air at the Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat within ...
Dolphins leap through the air at the Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat within at The Mirage on Monday, May 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Huf n Puf and calf at The Mirage. (Michael Dancel/The Mirage)
Huf n Puf and calf at The Mirage. (Michael Dancel/The Mirage)
The Mirage's three generations of dolphins, Huf n Puf, Calf and Duchess. (Kathryn Curreri/The M ...
The Mirage's three generations of dolphins, Huf n Puf, Calf and Duchess. (Kathryn Curreri/The Mirage)

One of three dolphins moved earlier this year from The Mirage has died.

Huf-N-Puf recently died at Coral World Ocean Park’s Sea Sanctuary in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, the facility announced on its Facebook page.

“She had been fighting an infection since she arrived and our team worked tirelessly for months to support her and ensure she got all the best care and treatment we could possibly give her,” the facility responded to an inquiry about the dolphin on the park’s Facebook page. “Sadly, she never fully stabilized since her arrival in May. Still, we were surprised to lose her so suddenly and with so many unanswered questions. Our veterinarian performed a full and thorough necropsy but we don’t have the final results back and nothing conclusive was discovered during the necropsy.

“Our hearts are broken at losing Huf so soon… we only got to know her for such a short time but we could immediately tell what a wonderful animal she was,” officials wrote.

In late May, the last three Atlantic bottlenose dolphins under The Mirage’s care at Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat were relocated to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

After the purchase of the trend-setting Strip resort by Hard Rock from MGM Resorts International, the habitat closed as the respective companies worked out a plan to give the dolphins new homes.

The last of Siegfried & Roy’s beloved exotic big cats were moved from The Secret Garden earleir this summer.

MOST READ
1
One ticket wins $1.58B Mega Millions jackpot, 3rd largest in history
One ticket wins $1.58B Mega Millions jackpot, 3rd largest in history
2
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal DUI crash
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal DUI crash
3
Lake Mead’s rise remains steady despite record heat
Lake Mead’s rise remains steady despite record heat
4
‘It was intentional’: Minibike death was no accident, father says
‘It was intentional’: Minibike death was no accident, father says
5
Family sues funeral home after daughter’s body ‘accidentally’ cremated
Family sues funeral home after daughter’s body ‘accidentally’ cremated
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Man dies after cliff jumping into Lake Powell
Man dies after cliff jumping into Lake Powell
Valley cemetery marks final resting place for Snoop Dogg, Nicolas Cage’s pets
Valley cemetery marks final resting place for Snoop Dogg, Nicolas Cage’s pets
Rescue efforts not always possible at Death Valley due to extreme heat
Rescue efforts not always possible at Death Valley due to extreme heat
5 burros killed in Death Valley National Park
5 burros killed in Death Valley National Park
‘We are bewildered’: Hiker’s death at Valley of Fire stuns family
‘We are bewildered’: Hiker’s death at Valley of Fire stuns family
Smooch for pooch: Dogs beat the heat at indoor park — PHOTOS
Smooch for pooch: Dogs beat the heat at indoor park — PHOTOS