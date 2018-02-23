Fourth person dies after Grand Canyon helicopter crash

A fourth person — 31-year-old British tourist Jonathan Udall — has died after a helicopter crash earlier this month in the Grand Canyon. Three British tourists died at the scene of the Feb. 10 crash.

A Papillon helicopter at Grand Canyon West on the Hualapai Nation Indian Reservation in Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

A fourth person has died after a helicopter crash earlier this month in the Grand Canyon.

The Clark County coroner’s office confirmed the death of 31-year-old tourist Jonathan Udall.

Three of the seven people aboard — Becky Dobson, 27; Jason Hill, 32; and Stuart Hill, 30, — died at the scene, police said.

Udall was one of three critically injured British tourists hospitalized at University Medical Center after the Feb. 10 crash and subsequent hourslong rescue effort, police said.

The other injured tourists are Ellie Milward, 29, and Jennifer Barham, 39. The pilot, 42-year-old Scott Booth, also survived the crash but severely injured a limb. All three remain in critical condition at UMC, a spokesman said.

Udall and Milward were on their honeymoon, according to a crowdfunding page set up in their names.

The six British tourists and the pilot were aboard a Eurocopter EC130 helicopter belonging to the Boulder City-based Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters tour company when it crashed about 5:20 p.m. Feb. 10 near Quartermaster Canyon on the Hualapai Nation reservation, Hualapai Nation Police Chief Francis Bradley said.

The crash site is about 60 miles west of Peach Springs, Arizona.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.