Free benefits screenings aim to help seniors remain in homes

Nevada Senior Services and the National Council on Aging are partnering to provide free benefits screenings this week for seniors ages 60 and older.

Adult Day Care Center at 901 N. Jones Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Google Street View)

Nevada Senior Services is partnering with the National Council on Aging for “Boost Your Budget Week” to provide free benefits screenings for seniors.

A senior fair for those ages 60 and older and their caregivers will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Thursday at the Adult Day Care Center — Jones, at 901 N. Jones Blvd. in Las Vegas, and from 10 a.m.-noon Friday at Adult Day Care Center — Henderson, at 1201 Nevada State Drive.

Nevada Senior Services, a Las Vegas-based nonprofit, will help seniors connect with resources to help with needs such as paying for food, housing, utilities and medication.

“Our mission is to help seniors in Nevada live independently with dignity and to remain in their own homes,” said Kellee Lightfoot, director of the Care Partner Institute at Nevada Senior Services, in a news release.

To RSVP, call the Nevada Care Connection Resource Center at 702-364-2273.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.