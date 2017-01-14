Fresh snow expected to draw crowds to Mount Charleston over MLK holiday weekend

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend calls for plenty of snow — and plenty of visitors — in the mountains. Nearly 2 feet of fresh powder has landed on Mount Charleston and the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area since Thursday.

Nathan Terry, 38, pushes his daughter Roxanne Terry, 3, down a small hill in Kyle Canyon outside of Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Mount Charleston has seen more than a foot of snowfall in the last 24 hours. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Valentina Robison, 18, who is originally from Costa Rica but now lives in Las Vegas,2 hops through snow with 7-month-old beagle Chloe in Kyle Canyon outside of Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Mount Charleston has seen more than a foot of snowfall in the last 24 hours. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

A family starts the trek up a hillside to enjoy tubing during a snow day in Lee Canyon outside of Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Mount Charleston has seen more than a foot of snowfall in the last 24 hours. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

People enjoy a snow day in Kyle Canyon outside of Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Mount Charleston has seen more than a foot of snowfall in the last 24 hours. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Clouds obscure the desert overlook on Mount Charleston outside of Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Mount Charleston has seen more than a foot of snowfall in the last 24 hours. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

People enjoy a snow day in Lee Canyon outside of Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Mount Charleston has seen more than a foot of snowfall in the last 24 hours. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Snow covers the Upper Lee Meadows in Lee Canyon outside of Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Mount Charleston has seen more than a foot of snowfall in the last 24 hours. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend calls for plenty of snow — and plenty of visitors — in the mountains.

Nearly 2 feet of fresh powder has landed on Mount Charleston and the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area since Thursday. The Mount Charleston Winter Alliance issued a news release Friday reminding visitors to “recreate responsibly.”

Most of Kyle Canyon’s roads were salted and plowed Friday evening, while vehicles in Lee Canyon were running snow chains. Four-wheel drive, snow tires or snow chains were required Friday, thanks to the fresh snowfall.

The public should check driving conditions, chain requirements and road closures before traveling to the mountain over the weekend.

Winter holiday weekends tend to draw high numbers of visitors to the mountains, the alliance noted. Winter recreationists should travel early and be patient, according to the winter alliance.

The Metropolitan Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol will monitor traffic congestion and road conditions in Lee and Kyle canyons, the alliance said.

The winter alliance also reminds visitors to dress accordingly. “In the winter, it is usually very cold and windy,” Spring Mountains area manager Donn Christiansen said. “It is extremely important to wear appropriate outdoor clothing for a safe cold weather recreation experience.”

The alliance suggests layering clothing; wearing items such as long johns, fleece, waterproof and windproof coats, waterproof boots, hats and gloves; and bringing extra clothes.

Visitors also are advised to sled only in areas with 12 or more inches of snow and to travel to the Mount Charleston area with a full tank of gas.

The public can visit www.GoMtCharleston.com or dial 511 for real-time road information.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.