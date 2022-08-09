97°F
Funeral services for longtime Las Vegas police chaplain announced

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2022 - 6:29 pm
 
Bonnie Polley has been the chaplain at the Clark County Detention Center for nearly 40 years. P ...
Bonnie Polley has been the chaplain at the Clark County Detention Center for nearly 40 years. Photo taken at CCDC on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Details of a public funeral service for the longtime Las Vegas police volunteer and chaplain who died Aug. 5 have been announced.

Services for the late chaplain Bonnie Polley will be held on at 3 p.m. Thursday at Christ Church Episcopal at 2000 S. Maryland Parkway.

“We encourage you to come and say goodbye to our dear friend,” said a tweet from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

Polley volunteered with Metro for almost two decades before accepting a position in 2005 as the religious coordinator and chaplain at the Clark County Detention Center.

She died at home of natural causes, according to the department. Polley was 83.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

