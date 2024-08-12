German tourists cited for firing paintballs in Joshua Tree National Park

99°F
Jury selection to begin for murder trial in killing of Review-Journal reporter
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2024 - 11:00 am
 

Three visitors were cited for firing paintballs at bathrooms, dumpsters and signs in Joshua Tree National Park earlier this month.

The National Park Service said three people visiting from Germany were issued a federal violation notice for defacing property on Aug. 4 after a ranger spotted fresh yellow paintball splatter around the park’s Jumbo Rocks Campground.

The visitors admitted to a ranger to firing the paintballs with a paintball gun and slingshots the night before, the park service said in a news release Thursday.

During a vehicle search, the ranger found three slingshots, a paintball gun, paintballs and other equipment.

In National Park Service-administered lands, paintball markers and slingshots are legally considered weapons and are prohibited, according to the park service.

Park rangers found at least 11 roadway signs along Park Boulevard with paintball splatter.

The visitors are each facing a maximum penalty of $5,000 and/or no more than six months in prison.

Park maintenance staff is currently working to clean up the park, park officials said.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

