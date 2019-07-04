Get prehistoric in Las Vegas with Tom Devlin’s Dinosaur Adventure

Tom Devlin’s Dinosaur Adventure opened in late January. Devlin who already owns the spooky Monster Museum which is fullof his creations and replicas of popular horror films, wanted to make a place that was a bit more kid-friendly.

Tom Devlin's Dinosaur Adventure opened in late January. Devlin who already owns the spooky Monster Museum which is full of his creations and replicas of popular horror films, wanted to make a place that was a bit more kid-friendly. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

Tom Devlin’s Dinosaur Adventure opened in late January. Devlin who already owns the spooky Monster Museum which is full of his creations and replicas of popular horror films, wanted to make a place that was a bit more kid-friendly. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

Tom Devlin’s Dinosaur Adventure opened in late January. Devlin who already owns the spooky Monster Museum which is full of his creations and replicas of popular horror films, wanted to make a place that was a bit more kid-friendly. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

Tom Devlin’s Dinosaur Adventure opened in late January. Devlin who already owns the spooky Monster Museum which is full of his creations and replicas of popular horror films, wanted to make a place that was a bit more kid-friendly. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

Tom Devlin’s Dinosaur Adventure opened in late January. Devlin who already owns the spooky Monster Museum which is full of his creations and replicas of popular horror films, wanted to make a place that was a bit more kid-friendly. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

Tom Devlin’s Dinosaur Adventure opened in late January. Devlin who already owns the spooky Monster Museum which is full of his creations and replicas of popular horror films, wanted to make a place that was a bit more kid-friendly. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

Tom Devlin, local Boulder City and cinema special effects artist, has decided to expand his museum collection.

Tom Devlin’s Dinosaur Adventure opened in late January. Devlin who already owns the spooky Monster Museum, which is full of his creations and replicas of popular horror films, wanted to make a place that was a bit more kid-friendly.

Inside the Dinosaur Adventure you’ll be greeted by Frankenstein, the desert tortoise.

After that, there are Devlin’s own dinosaurs for kids (and grown-ups) to ride, a massive playground (which is of course, also dino-themed), and a fossil sandbox where kids can uncover “bones” of past thunder lizards.

Tom Devlin’s Dinosaur Adventure is open every day from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Contact Mat Luschek at mluschek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @matluschek on Twitter.