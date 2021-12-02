57°F
Giant menorah lights up for Downtown Summerlin Hanukkah celebration

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Local rabbis gather on state to light the menorah for the fourth night of Hanukkah celebration ...
Local rabbis gather on state to light the menorah for the fourth night of Hanukkah celebration with Jewish Nevada at Downtown Summerlin on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sarah Weiser, left, Jeremy Weiser, Miles Bimbi, 7, and Yira Chacon, play a latke-flipping game ...
Sarah Weiser, left, Jeremy Weiser, Miles Bimbi, 7, and Yira Chacon, play a latke-flipping game during the fourth night of Hanukkah celebration with Jewish Nevada at Downtown Summerlin on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Gabriel Oles, second from right, 11, and his mother Kelly Oles, check out the dradel craft stat ...
Gabriel Oles, second from right, 11, and his mother Kelly Oles, check out the dradel craft station during the fourth night of Hanukkah celebration with Jewish Nevada at Downtown Summerlin on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Aiden Silver, 7, left, and his brother Ashton Silver, 10, spin dradels during the fourth night ...
Aiden Silver, 7, left, and his brother Ashton Silver, 10, spin dradels during the fourth night of Hanukkah celebration with Jewish Nevada at Downtown Summerlin on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The fourth night of Hanukkah celebration with Jewish Nevada at Downtown Summerlin on Wednesday, ...
The fourth night of Hanukkah celebration with Jewish Nevada at Downtown Summerlin on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Community members attend the fourth night of Hanukkah celebration with Jewish Nevada at Downtow ...
Community members attend the fourth night of Hanukkah celebration with Jewish Nevada at Downtown Summerlin on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sadie Shlisky, 11 months, watches as the menorah is lit for the fourth night of Hanukkah celebr ...
Sadie Shlisky, 11 months, watches as the menorah is lit for the fourth night of Hanukkah celebration with Jewish Nevada at Downtown Summerlin on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Local rabbis gathered on stage Wednesday night to light a giant menorah for the fourth night of Hanukkah.

The celebration with Jewish Nevada at Downtown Summerlin invited Southern Nevada families to celebrate the eight-day holiday.

Children played a game that simulated flipping latkes — traditional potato pancakes — onto spatulas and crafted small wooden tops called dreidels.

The event also featured games of dreidel, doughnuts, hot cocoa, entertainment and ice skating at the Rock Rink.

See more Hanukkah events here.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

