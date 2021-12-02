Giant menorah lights up for Downtown Summerlin Hanukkah celebration

Local rabbis gathered on stage Wednesday night to light a giant menorah for the fourth night of Hanukkah.

The celebration with Jewish Nevada at Downtown Summerlin invited Southern Nevada families to celebrate the eight-day holiday.

Children played a game that simulated flipping latkes — traditional potato pancakes — onto spatulas and crafted small wooden tops called dreidels.

The event also featured games of dreidel, doughnuts, hot cocoa, entertainment and ice skating at the Rock Rink.

