Girl, 9, killed in crash involving DUI driver, police say

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2024 - 7:06 pm
 

A crash at a North Las Vegas intersection killed a 9-year-old girl on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Responding officers found an unresponsive 9-year-old child in a Chevrolet Corvette as several bystanders attempted to give lifesaving treatment, police said.

The driver of the Corvette, Christina Sorensen, 63, has been arrested and showed signs of impairment, police said.

Sorensen was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on charges of a DUI resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death and child endangerment resulting in death, according to police.

Just after 4 p.m., police responded to reports of a crash between two vehicles at the intersection of Simmons Street and West Ann Road.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department arrived shortly after police, transporting the child to the University Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

Sorensen was also transported to the University Medical Center with minor injuries.

Police said a preliminary investigation showed that the Corvette was traveling southbound on Simmons Street when the driver tried to turn left onto Ann Road despite having a red light.

The other vehicle involved in the collision, a Jeep, was traveling northbound on Simmons Street through the intersection on a green light, police said.

The Jeep, unable to avoid the collision according to police, struck the right side of the Corvette. The Jeep rolled onto its side.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385 -5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.

