Local

Girl’s death in hit-and-run caused by high-speed chase, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2023 - 7:53 pm
 
Alfredo Cabrera Jr. (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Alfredo Cabrera Jr. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A North Las Vegas man Tuesday chased another driver at high speeds until that driver ran a stop sign causing a multi-vehicle crash that left a girl dead, police said.

Alfredo Cabrera Jr., 19, faces a felony charge of reckless driving resulting in death.

At around 3:40 p.m. a 2005 Cadillac Escalade and a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Cabrera, were recklessly driving on Belmont Street toward East Carey Avenue.

The Cadillac and Chevrolet ran a stop sign and the Cadillac crashed into a pickup truck. It kept driving and struck another vehicle before losing control and fatally striking 12-year-old Yelina Tarango as she was walking on the sidewalk.

The driver of the Cadillac fled the scene and has not been arrested.

Cabrera stayed at the crash scene, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department arrest report, and told police that he was in a crash with the Cadillac near Belmont and East Tonopah Avenue. He said the Cadillac kept driving and Cabrera pursued the vehicle until it crashed at Belmont and Carey.

The registered driver of the Cadillac called police and said their vehicle had been stolen while it was parked at Boulevard Mall.

In the report, police said Cabrera played a part in Tarango’s death because his actions caused the driver of the Cadillac to drive at high speeds.

Cabrera is due in court on July 24.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

