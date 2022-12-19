Grand Menorah lighting on Fremont Street marks start of Hanukkah — PHOTOS

A 20-foot Grand Menorah was lit Sunday evening in downtown Las Vegas to mark the first night of Hanukkah, the start of the Festival of Lights.

Rabbi Levi Harlig and Rabbi Shea Harlig from Chabad of Southern Nevada lead a ceremony to welcome the holiday known as the Festival of Lights on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Desert Torah Academy Children’s Choir perform with the Dancing Dreidels during a celebration of the first night of Hanukkah on Fremont St. on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Rabbi Levi Harlig, center, from Chabad of Southern Nevada speaks to the audience, as the Dancing Dreidels dance behind him at a ceremony to celebrate Hanukkah with the lighting of the Grand Menorah on Fremont St. on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Desert Torah Academy Children’s Choir perform during a celebration of the first night of Hanukkah on Fremont St. on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Mayor Carolyn Goodman, left, and Rabbi Shea Harlig, right, from Chabad of Southern Nevada, give remarks to the audience during a celebration of the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in downtown Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Rabbi Levi Harlig, from Chabad of Southern Nevada, poses for a photo with the Dancing Dreidels during a ceremony to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah with the lighting of the Grand Menorah on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Chuck ‘Magic Chad’ Lane, magician, juggles for the crowd during a celebration of the first night of Hanukkah on Fremont Street on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

People watch the Desert Torah Academy Children’s Choir perform during a celebration of the first night of Hanukkah on Fremont Street on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Andrew Simon, left, CEO of Fremont Street Experience, and Rabbi Shea Harlig, right, from Chabad of Southern Nevada, give remarks to the audience during a celebration of the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in downtown Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Rabbi Levi Harlig and Rabbi Shea Harlig from Chabad of Southern Nevada led the ceremony on Fremont Street. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman also made remarks.

Desert Torah Academy Children’s Choir performed along with the Dancing Dreidels.

The menorah will remain on display throughout the Hanukkah season.

