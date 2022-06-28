Grass replacement can help valley’s water situation, your pocketbook

If you have outdoor grass, you can remove it and convert to desert landscape — and get paid to do so.

FILE - To help conserve Lake Mead water, you can get paid for removing grass and replacing it with desert landscape through a Southern Nevada Water Authority program. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

With Lake Mead continuing its daily decline, careful use of water is even more vital in the Las Vegas Valley.

And maybe it’s worth considering making a plan now to switch to desert landscape since come 2027, non-functional grass will be banned on all but private residences.

Provided you follow the rules and procedures, the Southern Nevada Water Authority will pay you $3 a square foot up to 10,000 square feet (and $1.50 a square foot above that) to remove grass.

Whether you do it yourself or hire a contractor, the SNWA will rebate residential properties, businesses, HOAs and multifamily properties.

Be sure to find out more, and if you decide it’s for you, start the process online.

The SNWA website offers a step-by-step explanation of the process, suggestions on various plants that use less water and tips for finding a water-smart contractor.

Go here for more information and to begin the process.

Lake Mead was at 1,043.32 feet (above sea level) on Tuesday, a drop of exactly 5 feet in a month.

