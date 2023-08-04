Gunfire prompts evacuations east of downtown, police say

Gunfire activity caused police to close East Charleston Boulevard east of downtown Las Vegas on Thursday evening.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reports of a person firing several rounds from a residence into a parking lot prompted an apartment complex evacuation in a neighborhood east of downtown Las Vegas on Thursday night.

The person went back into their residence and has refused to come out, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee.

East Charleston Boulevard from North 28th to North 30th streets was closed shortly after 7 p.m. because of the activity.

There is no word on any injuries. A perimeter has been established.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.