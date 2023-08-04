86°F
Local

Gunfire prompts evacuations east of downtown, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2023 - 10:34 pm
 
Updated August 3, 2023 - 10:55 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reports of a person firing several rounds from a residence into a parking lot prompted an apartment complex evacuation in a neighborhood east of downtown Las Vegas on Thursday night.

The person went back into their residence and has refused to come out, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee.

East Charleston Boulevard from North 28th to North 30th streets was closed shortly after 7 p.m. because of the activity.

There is no word on any injuries. A perimeter has been established.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

