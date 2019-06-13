Gusty winds join high temps in Las Vegas Valley on Thursday

An excessive heat warning is still in effect for the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

Children cool themselves at The Venetian water fountain on the Las Vegas Strip. Temperatures are expected to reach 106 on Thursday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Thursday will see a high of 106 degrees, meteorologist Caleb Steele said.

Winds from the southwest will pick up during the afternoon with gusts around 20 to 30 mph, he said.

Saturday through Monday the expected highs are 101 degrees, with clear and sunny skies, Steele said.

No rain is projected for the weekend.