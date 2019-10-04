Gusty winds, sunny skies for Las Vegas Valley weekend

Gusty winds on Saturday afternoon appear to be the only downside to a great fall weekend in the Las Vegas Valley.

Friday’s forecast has a high of 88 degrees with sunny skies and winds up to 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds may gust up to 30 mph after midnight. The overnight low should be 58.

“We have a very weak disturbance coming down from the north,” meteorologist Ashley Wolf said.

Saturday’s high will be close to 87. Winds could gust up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Winds will decrease in the evening and overnight lows will be 59 to 62.

Sunday’s highs should stay just below 90 with winds from 5 to 15 mph.

