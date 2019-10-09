Gusty winds up to 60 mph expected in Las Vegas Valley

As a strong cold front moves in from the north, winds gusts up to 60 mph are expected in the Las Vegas Valley.

Winds could reach up to 60 mph in the Las Vegas Valley through Friday, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory and red flag warning for increased fire risk from 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday morning.

Winds will begin to increase Wednesday afternoon, peak tonight and remain elevated through Friday. Northerly winds from 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are predicted.

Wednesday’s forecast high should be near 89 before winds increase. The overnight low will drop to the low 50s.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 67.

Areas covered by the warning include Southern Nevada, southeast California and the Lower Colorado River Valley, including Lake Mead, Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu.

The combination of strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Motorists should use caution when driving, especially high-profile vehicles. Blowing dust could make visibility near zero at certain times.