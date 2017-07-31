Half-pound burger among top sellers at Farmer Boys

Farmer Boys prides itself on made-from-scratch food and using seasonal ingredients from area harvests.

Farmer Boy's Sourdough Chicken Avocado Sandwich is enough for two meals.

Farmer Boy' s Club Sandwich includes bacon, ham and turkey with Provolone-style cheese.

Farmer Boy' s Charbroiled Chicken Salad is one of the few calorie-wise choices on the menu.

Farmer Boy' s zucchini sticks were over-sized. Who knew zucchini grew this large?

The exterior of Farmer Boys, 4833 W. Charleston Blvd., is seen July 25, 2017.

The dining area of Farmer Boys, 4833 W. Charleston Blvd., is seen July 25, 2017.

The counter of Farmer Boys, 4833 W. Charleston Blvd., is seen July 25, 2017.

Portobello Swiss burger, seen here in an undated publicity photo, is a seasonal item that Farmer Boys added August 2017.

Farmer Boys prides itself on made-from-scratch food and using seasonal ingredients from area harvests.

“We get our produce in large (sizes), so our zucchini is extra-large,” said Sharon Perez, manager of the West Charleston and Decatur location. “Everything is very, very big.”

Indeed, the zucchini sticks View ordered bordered on colossal — thick wedges that were a good 9 inches long.

Keeping with the neighborly theme, hospitality was stressed. Patrons receive a hearty welcome.

Breakfast is served all day. The menu covers three-egg breakfast plates with a choice of sausage, bacon or ham; omelets; a breakfast burrito made with house salsa; the Daybreak sandwich served on a toasted potato bun; French toast; and pancakes. Caloric amounts are noted next to each menu item.

Lunch and dinner fare features the Farmer’s Burger ($6.79), a half-pound of beef with hickory-smoked bacon and smashed avocado, topped off with thousand island dressing. Other varieties include cheeseburgers and a veggie kind.

The Farmer’s Burger and Cobb salad ($8.49) are the top sellers, Perez said. The menu also includes the chicken barbecue ranch, charbroiled chicken or Southwest chicken in your choice of a salad or wrap. They start at $6.59.

There are four items for Lil’ Farmhands: a junior cheeseburger, two-piece chicken tenders, a turkey sandwich or a grilled-cheese sandwich.

Contact Jan Hogan at jhogan@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2949.

Farmer Boys Where: 4833 W. Charleston Blvd. Hours: 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays Information: 702-545-0870 or farmerboys.com Social media: facebook.com/FarmerBoysFood

