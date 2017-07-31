ad-fullscreen
Half-pound burger among top sellers at Farmer Boys

By Jan Hogan / View
July 31, 2017 - 2:54 pm
 

Farmer Boys prides itself on made-from-scratch food and using seasonal ingredients from area harvests.

“We get our produce in large (sizes), so our zucchini is extra-large,” said Sharon Perez, manager of the West Charleston and Decatur location. “Everything is very, very big.”

Indeed, the zucchini sticks View ordered bordered on colossal — thick wedges that were a good 9 inches long.

Keeping with the neighborly theme, hospitality was stressed. Patrons receive a hearty welcome.

Breakfast is served all day. The menu covers three-egg breakfast plates with a choice of sausage, bacon or ham; omelets; a breakfast burrito made with house salsa; the Daybreak sandwich served on a toasted potato bun; French toast; and pancakes. Caloric amounts are noted next to each menu item.

Lunch and dinner fare features the Farmer’s Burger ($6.79), a half-pound of beef with hickory-smoked bacon and smashed avocado, topped off with thousand island dressing. Other varieties include cheeseburgers and a veggie kind.

The Farmer’s Burger and Cobb salad ($8.49) are the top sellers, Perez said. The menu also includes the chicken barbecue ranch, charbroiled chicken or Southwest chicken in your choice of a salad or wrap. They start at $6.59.

There are four items for Lil’ Farmhands: a junior cheeseburger, two-piece chicken tenders, a turkey sandwich or a grilled-cheese sandwich.

Contact Jan Hogan at jhogan@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2949.

