Half-pound burger among top sellers at Farmer Boys

Farmer Boys prides itself on made-from-scratch food and using seasonal ingredients from area harvests.
“We get our produce in large (sizes), so our zucchini is extra-large,” said Sharon Perez, manager of the West Charleston and Decatur location. “Everything is very, very big.”
Indeed, the zucchini sticks View ordered bordered on colossal — thick wedges that were a good 9 inches long.
Keeping with the neighborly theme, hospitality was stressed. Patrons receive a hearty welcome.
Breakfast is served all day. The menu covers three-egg breakfast plates with a choice of sausage, bacon or ham; omelets; a breakfast burrito made with house salsa; the Daybreak sandwich served on a toasted potato bun; French toast; and pancakes. Caloric amounts are noted next to each menu item.
Lunch and dinner fare features the Farmer’s Burger ($6.79), a half-pound of beef with hickory-smoked bacon and smashed avocado, topped off with thousand island dressing. Other varieties include cheeseburgers and a veggie kind.
The Farmer’s Burger and Cobb salad ($8.49) are the top sellers, Perez said. The menu also includes the chicken barbecue ranch, charbroiled chicken or Southwest chicken in your choice of a salad or wrap. They start at $6.59.
There are four items for Lil’ Farmhands: a junior cheeseburger, two-piece chicken tenders, a turkey sandwich or a grilled-cheese sandwich.
Contact Jan Hogan at jhogan@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2949.
Farmer Boys
Where: 4833 W. Charleston Blvd.
Hours: 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays
Information: 702-545-0870 or farmerboys.com
Social media: facebook.com/FarmerBoysFood
4833 W. Charleston Blvd.