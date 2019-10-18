59°F
Local

Halloween events and celebrations around Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2019 - 11:50 am
 
Updated October 31, 2019 - 7:44 am

Here is a list of some events and locations around the valley celebrating Halloween through Oct. 31.

Attractions

Bass Pro Shops

Featuring free crafts and games, free photo with Peanuts characters for kids and more, at 8200 Dean Martin Drive. Hours are 4-8 p.m. on Halloween. Trick-or-treating will start at 4 p.m. Thursday, with a costume parade at 6 p.m. basspro.com/halloween

Freakling Bros.: Trilogy of Terror

Box office hours are 7 p.m.-midnight at Grand Canyon Shopping Center, 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive. Featuring Gates of Hell (must be 17 or with a parent/guardian; no one younger than 13 admitted), $17; Coven of 13 and Castle Vampyre, $15; $40 for all three attractions. freaklingbros.com

HallOVeen

Opens at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Opportunity Village, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. HallOVeen features the Forest Express Passenger Train, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel, mini-escape rooms and “The Last Ride,” trick-or-treat stations, entertainment, pumpkin displays and more. Tickets are $15, ages 3 and younger are free. A passport with entry and unlimited rides is $22. halloveen.com

Las Vegas Haunts

Open 6:30 p.m.-midnight Halloween at Meadows mall, 4300 Meadows Lane. Featuring Hotel Fear and Asylum, $17-$22 per attraction or $27-$37 for both. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Paradise Ranch Foundation. lasvegashaunts.com

Scare at Town Square

Opens at 7 p.m. daily. Featuring a haunted maze, phobia rooms, a horror film escape experience, entertainment, special events and more, at 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, $35 Thursday through Saturday; VIP all-access passes are $125. scarevegas.com; 702-666-0949

Boo at the Zoo!

The Lion Habitat Ranch will feature trick-or-treat stations and Halloween-themed fun from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday to Saturday with last admission at 2:30 p.m. at 382 E. Bruner Ave., Henderson, $20-$25; one adult admission includes one child younger than 14 for free, and ages 4 and younger are also free. 702-595-6666; lionhabitatranch.org

Halloween Town

Featuring rides, games, a pumpkin patch, activities and more, 4-9:30 p.m. Thursday. Located at 510 S. Rampart Blvd., 7455 S. Rainbow Blvd. and 9748 Las Vegas Blvd. South, free admission. All-day ride wristband is $20. Tickets are $1 each (2-4 tickets per ride), $20 for family pack of 25 tickets. lvpumpkinpatch.com

Undead Maze

Fun Fright Productions’ attraction will be open 7 p.m.-1 a.m. on Halloween and 7 p.m.-midnight Friday through Sunday at Tivoli Village, 400 S. Rampart Blvd. A kid’s friendly haunt will be noon-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $5-$15, to benefit Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth. facebook.com/undeadmaze; tivolivillagelv.com

Events

HALLOWEEN

Parkdale Trunk-or-Treat

The family event features trunk-or-treating, activities and more, 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Parkdale Recreation Center, 3200 Ferndale St., free. clarkcountynv.gov/parks

Safe Night Halloween Carnival

Featuring trunk-or-treating, jumpers, a petting zoo, games, costume contests, a climbing wall and more, 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Doolittle Community Center, 1950 N. J St., free. facebook.com/baclvmpd; 702-229-6374

Halloween Ghost Walk

Mix 94.1’s event will feature a costume contest, trick-or-treating and more, 5-8 p.m. Thursday on Main Street by the courtyard at The District, 2225 Village Walk Drive, Henderson, free. shopthedistrictgvr.com

Halloween Movie at the ‘E’

Featuring a Halloween-themed movie with candy, popcorn and beverages, 6-8 p.m. Thursday at East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave., $2, must have and East Las Vegas Community Center Rec Pass. 702-229-1515

Halloween Spook-tacular

Featuring the “Fashion of the Dead” runway show, retail trick-or-treating for kids, a scavenger hunt, costume contest, performance by the Las Vegas Dance Academy and more, 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, free. The event will raise awareness and funds for the Thrive Youth Foundation. thefashionshow.com

Town Scary

Featuring trick-or-treating, a costume contest for ages 10 and younger, activities and more, 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Town Square, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, free. mytownsquarelasvegas.com

Treat Street

Featuring trick-or-treating, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Spooky Block Party, a “Howl-O-Ween” dog costume contest to benefit the Animal Foundation, screenings of “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” and more, 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive, free. Entry for the dog contest is $10-$20, and check-in begins at 4:30 p.m. downtownsummerlin.com

Trick-or-Treat

Downtown Container Park’s event will feature a candy walk at participating stores from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, and a screening of “Beetlejuice” at 7 p.m. at 707 Fremont St., free. downtowncontainerpark.com

Trunk-or-Treat

Featuring trunk-or-treating, face painting, a haunted maze, a Halloween movie, food trucks and more, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Tivoli Village, 400 S. Rampart Blvd. tivolivillagelv.com

Ward 6 Halloween at the Y

Featuring a costume parade, DJ, crafts, trick-or-treating, food trucks and more, 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Centennial Hills Community Center/YMCA, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive, free. 702-229-5463

Adult halloween parties

Encore Beach Club

EBC at Night with Fisher on Wednesday, doors open at 10 p.m. Guy Gerber, Bedouin and Dead-Tones from 2 to 10 p.m. Thursday. Ticket prices vary. encorebeachclub.com

PT’s Taverns

PT’s Taverns will host Halloween parties at various locations through Nov. 1. Events will feature costume contests, karaoke, themed cocktails and shots, food and drink specials and other activities. For a list of parties, visit facebook.com/ptsentertainmentgroup.

Commonwealth

Club Soda Halloween features DJ duo Chromeo, Wizdumb and the Disco Divers at 10 p.m. Wednesday at 525 Fremont St. Tickets start at $10. Bottle service packages are available. commonwealthlv.com

Gold Spike’s ‘Fright Spike’

“Golden Ghouls” with DJ Bad Antikz and drink specials at 10 p.m. Wednesday. Hosted by MP Art, the “LIT” Halloween party features sounds by Freddy B and Presto One and costume contests for best overall costume, best couple and sexiest female, with more than $5,000 in cash and prizes, at 10 p.m. Thursday at 217 Las Vegas Blvd. North. goldspike.com

Grape Street

HELP of Southern Nevada hosts its annual “Night of the Witches” event with psychic Mystic Mona, best witch attire costume contests for best hat, best wizard, most creative witch, most famous witch and scariest witch, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at Grape Street Cafe and Wine Bar in Downtown Summerlin. Tickets are $20, includes a Witches Brew sangria and gift bags for the first 100 guests (while supplies last). Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit’s programs and services. helpsonv.org

1 Oak Nightclub

Singer and rapper Tory Lanez performs on Wednesday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Mirage. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. 1oaklasvegas.com

Park MGM

Guests can pick up trick-or-treat bags at On the Record and get candy and Halloween-themed shots at NoMad Bar, Juniper Cocktail Lounge, Roy Choi’s Best Friend, Mama Rabbit Bar and Moneyline during “Industry Trick-or-Treat”at 9 p.m. Wednesday. On the Record will also host its “Sultry and Scary” costume contest with $10,000 in prizes. On Halloween, the club presents the “Little Monsters Ball” with a DJ set by Jodie Harsh and $10,000 in prizes for the most creative Lady Gaga-themed costumes. For details and tickets, visit ontherecordlv.com/halloween.

The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails

A Halloween costume contest for $3,000 in cash and prizes and live music at 9 p.m. Thursday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. thebarbershoplv.com

thebarbershoplv.com

Block Party

Featuring a DJ, inflatable jousting ring, LED swing set, photo booth, Bacardi drink specials and more, at 9 p.m. Thursday at PKWY Tavern Flamingo, 9820 W. Flamingo Road. The sexiest, scariest and most outrageous costume contest for cash prizes starts at 10 p.m. pkwytavern.com

Count’s Vamp’d

Halloween Bash features music by Count’s 77, scary movies, food and drink specials, doors open at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at 6750 W. Sahara Ave., $5. vampdvegas.com; 702-220-8849

Drai’s Nightclub

Drai’s “Day of the Dead” party features Pauly D on Thursday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men. draisgroup.com

Gilley’s

Featuring the “Fang-tastic Halloween Costume Contest,” cash prizes, drink specials, music by Dez Houston, at 9 p.m. Thursday at Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que at Treasure Island. gilleyslasvegas.com

Hakkasan Nightclub

The Halloween lineup features Calvin Harris with Generik on Thursday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at MGM Grand. Ticket prices vary. hakkasanlv.com

House of Blues

The Freak on a Leash Halloween party features music by Children of the Korn on Thursday. Doors open at 7 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $10. houseofblues.com/lasvegas

Kaos Nightclub

Cardi B hosts the “Demon Dome” party on Halloween. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the Palms. Ticket prices vary. palms.com/kaos

Lake Las Vegas

The Shipwrecked Haunted Costume Party features a costume contest and prizes, music, appetizers, pirate-themed drink specials and more, 8-10 p.m. Thursday aboard the La Contessa Yacht at Lake Las Vegas, $50 per person. lakelasvegasevents.com

Light Nightclub

Rapper Saweetie performs at the club’s “Lightmare” party, with a $10,000 costume contest, on Halloween. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. thelightvegas.com

Omnia Nightclub

The club hosts an extraterrestrial-themed party on Halloween with Fergie DJ. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace. Ticket prices vary. omnianightclub.com

The Strat

DJ Ashba hosts “The Devil’s Bash” free Halloween party at his Ashba Clothing Store at 9 p.m. Thursday. The event features entertainment, refreshments, costume contests, prizes, meet-and-greets with Ashba and more. The Sin City Sinners will perform at the afterparty in the Remix Lounge on the casino floor starting at 11:30 p.m. facebook.com/djashbaofficial

Tao Nightclub

Featuring DJ Mustard and a $5,000 costume contest on Thursday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Venetian. Tickets start at $15 for women and $20 for men. taolasvegas.com

The Underground at the Mob Museum

Featuring a costume contest, live music by Lady and the Vamp, $10 drink specials, tarot card and crystal ball readings by Kate Wind and more, 7 p.m.-midnight Thursday at 300 Stewart Ave., free admission with password Heebie-Jeebies. themobmuseum.org

XS Nightclub

Featuring DJ Black Coffee on Halloween. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men. Halloween week passes for events at XS and EBC are available. xslasvegas.com

Young Frankenstein Halloween Costume Ball

To benefit Keep Memory Alive, featuring entertainment, surprise appearances, food, wines, a beer garden, specialty cocktails, costume contest and more, 8 p.m. to midnight Thursday at Keep Memory Alive Event Center, 888 W. Bonneville Ave., $125. The event center’s exterior lights will change from orange to purple at midnight for National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in November. Masks are not permitted. keepmemoryalive.org/halloween

