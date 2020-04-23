Hash House a Go Go is offering another free chicken dinner Friday

The meal packs feed at least four and will include chicken marsala with mashed potatoes, vegetables and a salad.

The “Chefs 4 Vegas” initiative provided food to more than 200 families on Wednesday. (Chefs4Vegas)

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals, families and businesses in Las Vegas are stepping up to offer relief to people in the community who are in need of food, services and support. Here are stories about people who are leading with kindness and proving the community is #VegasStrong.

Restaurant continues free food giveaways

Hash House a Go Go is offering another free food donation Friday.

To support locals who have been laid off or furloughed, the restaurant will distribute meal packs to the first 100 motorists starting at 2 p.m. Cars can line up in the parking lot at 6800 W. Sahara Ave., and each car will get one donation. Tips will be pooled for immediate cash needs of furloughed workers.

The meal packs feed at least four and will include chicken marsala, mashed potatoes, vegetables and a salad.

— Madelon Hynes

‘Chefs 4 Vegas’ feeds families

ACF Chefs teamed up with members of the Las Vegas restaurant and hospitality industry to give food packages to families as part of the new “Chefs 4 Vegas” initiative.

With contributions from food trucks, restaurants and distributors, chef Justin Franco estimates the event was able to provide food for 250 to 270 families Wednesday.

“It went exceptionally well,” Franco says. “I’m very happy with the results.”

Working from a semitrailer at a southwest storage lot, participants included YourPanadas, Izzy’s Pizza Bus, Rich’s, US Foods, WayPoint, Luxor, Goody’s Original Popcorn, Drake’s Organic Spirits and others.

Franco says another distribution event is being planned.

To volunteer or learn about upcoming events, visit the ACF Chefs Las Vegas Facebook page.

— Madelon Hynes

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter. Contact Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.