Hawaii woman wins $420K on Pai Gow poker at Main Street Station

In a game known for lots of pushes, a winner took home a fortune on one hand Monday night.

A woman from Hawaii who didn't want to be identified made $420,000 in a seven-card straight flush playing Pai Gow poker at Main Street Station in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. (Boyd Gaming)

No pushes on this hand of Pai Gow poker.

A Hawaiian resident, who wished to remain anonymous, turned her Las Vegas vacation at Main Street Station into a more than $420,000 payday.

She hit a seven-card straight flush and bonus bet playing Pai Gow poker on Monday, Feb. 17.

The casino staple, in which players play two hands, is known for lots of pushes where players frequently win one hand against the dealer, but lose the other.

