‘He would always look out for everybody else’: Hit-and-run victim remembered by loved ones

Muhannad Eddik, 60, was killed in a hit-and-run Sept. 30. A husband, father, grandfather, brother and son, Eddik is remembered by his loved ones who said they want the driver brought to justice.

Thana Eddik’s older brother loved rescuing animals. If he ever saw a wounded bird, he would take it in and rescue it, she said.

But when her 60-year-old brother was fatally struck by an SUV while riding his bike, the driver didn’t stop to help him.

The crash sent Muhannad Eddik 20 feet into the air, his sister said. Surveillance footage she was shown by police revealed the SUV driver speeding away as her brother lay on the ground.

Her brother died at the scene of the Sept. 30 crash from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Metropolitan Police Department said they are seeking information about the SUV’s driver, who fled the scene at the location of East Silverado Ranch Boulevard and South Bermuda Road.

The person was driving a white or light-colored 2015 to 2020 Cadillac Escalade that likely has front-end damage, police said.

“This person had no heart,” said Thana Eddik, 48. She said she wants to see the driver brought to justice.

Muhannad Eddik was a husband, a father to five children and the oldest of 11 siblings. “We’re a tight family,” she said. “We’re each other’s friends.”

Hootaf Eddik, 47, another of Muhannad Eddik’s sisters, said her brother, who had lived in Las Vegas for more than 20 years, had a plane ticket booked to meet his 4-month-old grandson in Hawaii for the first time.

Muhannad Eddik was no stranger to traveling for his family, said Hootaf Eddik, who lives in California.

“When my apartment was flooded, he came with his son all the way from Vegas, because I had no furniture at the time, and he dropped off a recliner just so I could have somewhere to sit,” Hootaf Eddik said. “He’s the one that has the biggest heart in the family.”

A third sister, 49-year-old Gigi Omair, said she’s concerned that detectives haven’t found more footage of the crash. “We want this person to be brought to justice,” she said.

Omair said her brother used to hike around the Las Vegas Valley, loved the outdoors and had a green thumb, especially when it came to fruit trees. He had moved to Las Vegas to be closer to his wife’s family, Thana Eddik said.

Muhannad Eddik met his wife in California when they were both in their 20s, Thana Eddik said. She had visited his family in Las Vegas in July. “We just hung out and reminisced,” she said.

He and his siblings have extended family living in Palestine in the West Bank, and his wife has extended family in Lebanon, Hootaf Eddik said.

“This goes beyond California and Vegas,” Hootaf Eddik said. “People in the Middle East announced his death on an intercom. There are homes open to pay their respects for his death.”

“He’s a very important piece of the family,” Hootaf Eddik said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Metropolitan Police Department’s collision investigation section at (702) 828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com, or use the mobile app “P3.”

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @estellelilym on X and @estelleatkinsonreports on Instagram.