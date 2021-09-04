Health district now offering Pfizer vaccine booster shots

Booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are now available at the Southern Nevada Health District and community vaccination clinics for eligible individuals.

Nurse Christian Hyderkhan administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Edwin Guerrero during a Southern Nevada Health District vaccine clinic at Desert Pines High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have not been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and are not currently being administered at vaccination clinics, the health district said Monday in a news release.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended boosters shots for people who have completed their two-dose series of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago and are 65 years and older, live in long-term care settings or are 50-64 with underlying medical conditions.

The booster was not recommended for those 18-49 years old with underlying medical conditions or those 18-64 who are at increased risk of exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings. The CDC said individuals in those groups may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.

A full list of Clark County vaccination clinics is available on the Health District website. A number of local pharmacies also are offering the Pfizer booster shots.

The FDA and CDC are both expected to meet later this week to decide on booster shots for those who received the Moderna and J&J vaccines. The FDA likely to decide on authorization of those booster shots and the CDC will make final recommendations for administering the vaccines.

The local health district will begin administering these shots in accordance with CDC recommendations once all steps at the federal, state and local levels have been completed, it saidMonday in a news release.

In addition to booster doses of Pfizer vaccine, additional doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccine continue to be available for people who are immunocompromised and have completed the two-dose series of the vaccines.

Appointments can be made for these additional doses at health district clinics by selecting the “additional dose” option when making an appointment. For people in this group, an additional dose of the vaccine can be administered 28 days after their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. Additional doses of the vaccine for the immunocompromised are not available for people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CDC do not yet have enough data to make the same recommendations.

Additional vaccine and testing site locations, with COVID-19 information and resources, are available on the Health District’s website at SNHD.info/covid.

NVCOVIDFighter.org, set up by the state, also features live chat support to make scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment and getting information about the vaccine more accessible.