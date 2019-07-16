Heat and wind raise red flag warning for fires in Clark County

A red flag warning has been issued for high fire danger across Clark County on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A red flag warning signaling high fire danger has been issued for Clark County on Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service announced Tuesday morning.

Wind gusts are expected to reach 30 mph beginning early Tuesday afternoon, and with humidity under 10 percent and temperatures expected to reach 109, meteorologists are warning that “erratic fire behavior” is likely if any blazes break out.

“Any fires that do happen to start could be very quick growth,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Boothe.

The warning will remain in place from 11 a.m. Tuesday until Wednesday around 8 p.m.

Boothe said boaters on Lake Mead might encounter some rough conditions.

“It’s not a smooth ride on the lake. The wind will drive the waves up over a foot, some areas closer to two feet,” Boothe said.

Temperatures are forecast to dip back to around the seasonal norm on Wednesday, with highs forecast around 105 for the remainder of the week.

Chances of rain remain below 5 percent until at least next week, Boothe said.

