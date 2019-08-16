Heat warning ends today in Las Vegas Valley, but hot temps remain
The excessive heat warning for the Las Vegas Valley ends at 8 p.m. Friday, but high temperatures will only moderate slightly.
Friday’s high is expected to reach 109 degrees, 4 degrees short of the 113 set in 1939, according to the National Weather Service. The low Friday night should be 80 degrees.
Other than some breezy weekend afternoons, conditions remain the same.
“We will have some breezy to occasionally gusty winds not to exceed 25 mph both Saturday and Sunday afternoons,” said meteorologist Chelsea Kryston of the weather service.
Saturday’s high is forecast to be 107 with 104 for Sunday. Overnight lows will be about 80.
Some high clouds on Sunday afternoon will be the only break from sunny skies.
Above-normal heat will continue next week with highs expected to reach 109 on Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will continue to be around 80.
Where to stay cool
Summer day shelters
• Salvation Army (for adults), 35 W. Owens Ave., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada (for men), 1511 Las Vegas Blvd. North, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Shade Tree (women and children), 1 W. Owens Ave., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Cooling stations
• Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road, Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 702-455-8402
• Pearson Community Center, 1625 West Carey Ave., Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 702-455-1220
• Dula Gymnasium, 441 East Bonanza Road, Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m to 6 p.m. 702-229-6307
• Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 702-455-0566
• Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St., Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. 702-455-7169
• Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road, Monday through Thursday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 702-267-4040
• Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pets are welcome. 02-229-6117
Veterans Village, 1150 Las Vegas Boulevard South, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.