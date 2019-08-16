Heat warning ends today in Las Vegas Valley, but hot temps remain

The excessive heat warning for the Las Vegas Valley ends at 8 p.m. Friday, but high temperatures will only moderate slightly.

Shelle Ralph from North Carolina cools off from the heat with the water mist outside of Alexxa's Bar in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Friday’s high is expected to reach 109 degrees, 4 degrees short of the 113 set in 1939, according to the National Weather Service. The low Friday night should be 80 degrees.

Other than some breezy weekend afternoons, conditions remain the same.

“We will have some breezy to occasionally gusty winds not to exceed 25 mph both Saturday and Sunday afternoons,” said meteorologist Chelsea Kryston of the weather service.

Saturday’s high is forecast to be 107 with 104 for Sunday. Overnight lows will be about 80.

Some high clouds on Sunday afternoon will be the only break from sunny skies.

Above-normal heat will continue next week with highs expected to reach 109 on Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will continue to be around 80.