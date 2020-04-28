Heat warning issued in Las Vegas Valley; cooling stations opening

Temperatures will be about 20 degrees above normal this week during the first excessive heat warning of the year.

Park charcoal grill is seen against the blue sky and a shining sun at Floyd Lamb Park Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. Temperatures will be about 20 degrees above normal through Thursday during the first heat warning of the year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An excessive heat warning will be in effect from 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, through 10 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, in the Las Vegas Valley, northwest Arizona and southeast California, says the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Park charcoal grill is seen against the blue sky and a shining sun at Floyd Lamb Park Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. Temperatures will be about 20 degrees above normal through Thursday during the first heat warning of the year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Park charcoal grill is seen against the blue sky and a shining sun at Floyd Lamb Park Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. Temperatures will be about 20 degrees above normal through Thursday during the first heat warning of the year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Temperatures will be about 20 degrees above normal through Thursday during the first heat warning of the year.

The warning covers all of Southern Nevada, parts of northwest Arizona and southeast California and runs from 8 a.m. Tuesday through 10 p.m. Thursday.

Las Vegas, which reached 93 on Monday, is expected to hit 96 on Tuesday with sunny skies and calm winds up to 6 mph. The overnight low will be around 72 with light winds.

Wednesday’s forecast high for the Las Vegas Valley is 101. If reached, it will be the first-ever 100-degree reading in April at McCarran International Airport, eclipsing the 99 reached on April 29, 2013.

"Excessive Heat Warning? This is the desert! It's supposed to be hot!" 🤔 Actually…not this early nor this quickly. Normally we have all spring to acclimate, so this heat may catch many off guard. 🌡️⬆️ In fact, Vegas should see its first ever 100+ day in April on Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/KhmIglDO5A — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 27, 2020

A high of 99 is forecast for Thursday, dropping to 96 on Friday and 92 on Saturday.

Because of the extreme heat, Clark County officials are opening some daytime cooling stations through Thursday. With the coronavirus outbreak, the sites will have precautionary measures including a screening protocol, social distancing and mask requirements.

The sites are:

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North (enter at 310 Foremaster Lane), 24 hours all days; this site can accommodate pets in a carrier or on a leash.

— SHARE Village Las Vegas, 50 N. 21st St. (north of Fremont Street), hydration only, 8-9 a.m. and 10 a.m.-noon.

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 Basic Road, Henderson, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service is advising people to be aware of the elevated temperatures that have come on quickly rather than gradually, which normally allows humans to become acclimated to the heat.

Residents are advised to stay indoors and in an air-conditioned space if possible, stay hydrated and check on neighbors and relatives. Outdoor activities should be limited.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.