Heavy rain causes flooding in Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS
The Las Vegas Valley saw its second evening of monsoonal storms Thursday night. Several valley locations, including downtown Las Vegas, saw flooding.
The Review-Journal’s photographers, and readers from across the valley, captured the storms and damage.
Doesn’t look like a good night for @DerekJStevens or his insurance company my favorite place in Vegas is flooded. 😰! #LasVegas #Flooding #Vegas pic.twitter.com/Ouv1xXehco
— Lineitupslots (@lineitupslots) July 29, 2022
The Las Vegas Valley has seen at least three widespread monsoon storms over the past two weeks and more storms could be on the way this weekend.