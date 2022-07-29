Heavy rain causes flooding in Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS

The Las Vegas Valley saw its second evening of monsoonal storms Thursday night.

A motorcyclist rides through the flooded South Sixth Street at Sweeney Ave. as a powerful storm moves through the area on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Miguel Reyes waits for a tow truck after a metal plate was missing along Charleston Blvd. and his vehicle rolled in with a wheel stuck below. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lightning strikes across the skyline on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A road crew blocks the flooded Charleston Blvd. at South Spencer Street as a powerful storm moves through the area on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People navigate the rainy walkways as some power is out on the canopy and some casino fronts at the Fremont Street Experience as a powerful storm moves through the area on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A pedestrian checks out a vehicle stuck in a construction hole due to flooding along Charleston Blvd. adjacent to Tacos El Gordon as a powerful storm moves through the area on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Cars navigate the flooded Charleston Blvd. at South Spencer Street as a powerful storm moves through the area on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People navigate the rainy walkways as some power is out at the Fremont Street Experience as a powerful storm moves through the area on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas Valley saw its second evening of monsoonal storms Thursday night. Several valley locations, including downtown Las Vegas, saw flooding.

The Review-Journal’s photographers, and readers from across the valley, captured the storms and damage.

Doesn’t look like a good night for @DerekJStevens or his insurance company my favorite place in Vegas is flooded. 😰! #LasVegas #Flooding #Vegas pic.twitter.com/Ouv1xXehco — Lineitupslots (@lineitupslots) July 29, 2022

The Las Vegas Valley has seen at least three widespread monsoon storms over the past two weeks and more storms could be on the way this weekend.