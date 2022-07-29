78°F
Heavy rain causes flooding in Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2022 - 5:42 am
 
Updated July 29, 2022 - 6:35 am
A motorcyclist rides through the flooded South Sixth Street at Sweeney Ave. as a powerful storm ...
A motorcyclist rides through the flooded South Sixth Street at Sweeney Ave. as a powerful storm moves through the area on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Miguel Reyes waits for a tow truck after a metal plate was missing along Charleston Blvd. and h ...
Miguel Reyes waits for a tow truck after a metal plate was missing along Charleston Blvd. and his vehicle rolled in with a wheel stuck below. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Lightning strikes across the skyline on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las ...
Lightning strikes across the skyline on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A road crew blocks the flooded Charleston Blvd. at South Spencer Street as a powerful storm mov ...
A road crew blocks the flooded Charleston Blvd. at South Spencer Street as a powerful storm moves through the area on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
People navigate the rainy walkways as some power is out on the canopy and some casino fronts at ...
People navigate the rainy walkways as some power is out on the canopy and some casino fronts at the Fremont Street Experience as a powerful storm moves through the area on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A pedestrian checks out a vehicle stuck in a construction hole due to flooding along Charleston ...
A pedestrian checks out a vehicle stuck in a construction hole due to flooding along Charleston Blvd. adjacent to Tacos El Gordon as a powerful storm moves through the area on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Cars navigate the flooded Charleston Blvd. at South Spencer Street as a powerful storm moves th ...
Cars navigate the flooded Charleston Blvd. at South Spencer Street as a powerful storm moves through the area on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
People navigate the rainy walkways as some power is out at the Fremont Street Experience as a p ...
People navigate the rainy walkways as some power is out at the Fremont Street Experience as a powerful storm moves through the area on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas Valley saw its second evening of monsoonal storms Thursday night. Several valley locations, including downtown Las Vegas, saw flooding.

The Review-Journal’s photographers, and readers from across the valley, captured the storms and damage.

The Las Vegas Valley has seen at least three widespread monsoon storms over the past two weeks and more storms could be on the way this weekend.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
