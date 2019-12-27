Helicopter to measure background radiation near Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas are likely to see a low and slow-flying helicopter over the valley on Sunday and Tuesday. Federal officials say residents should not be alarmed.

Alan Remick, aerial measuring system program manager for the National Nuclear Security Administration, stands by an agency helicopter in 2014 at Desert Rock Airport, 65 miles northwest of Las Vegas. The helicopter is the same model that will be conducting low-level and slow-speed flights over the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, and Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, to measure natural radiation levels. (Keith Rogers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas residents are likely to see a low and slow-flying helicopter over the valley on Sunday and Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration will conduct low-altitude helicopter flights over the Las Vegas Strip and surrounding areas Sunday and Tuesday to measure naturally occurring background radiation, according to a Friday news release.

A twin-engine Bell 412 helicopter, which is equipped with radiation-sensing technology, will fly about 150 feet or higher in a grid pattern at a speed of about 80 mph. Flyovers will occur only during daylight hours.

The helicopter is operated by the Nevada National Security Site’s Remote Sensing Laboratory Aerial Measuring System at Nellis Air Force Base.

The measurement of naturally occurring radiation to establish baseline levels is a normal part of security and emergency preparedness.

NNSA conducts these surveys each year in Las Vegas before the city’s New Year’s Eve celebrations and is making the public aware of the upcoming flights so that people who see the low-flying aircraft will not be alarmed.

