Henderson airport low of 28 coldest temperature in valley
A few spots in the Las Vegas Valley reached below freezing temperatures to start Halloween while most locations stayed a few degrees above 32.
Henderson Executive Airport reached 28 degrees about 4:30 and 6 a.m. while a reading in Southern Highlands was at 30 about 5:40 a.m.
In the northeast part of the valley near Sunrise Mountain, lows were 31 to 33 degrees at 5:40 a.m. Nellis Air Force Base and North Las Vegas Airport were at 34 degrees. On the west side, Summerlin showed a reading of 34 about 5 a.m.
The valley’s official recording spot, McCarran International Airport, recorded 36 degrees at 5:40 a.m. for the morning low.
“It usually hits the low shortly before sunrise, so we may see some of those readings dip a degree or so,” said meteorologist Alex Boothe of the National Weather Service.
The freeze warning until 10 a.m. remained in place. The average date for a first freeze in Las Vegas is Dec. 3.
The last time it has been this cold in October was in 1971 when lows of 30, 26 and 30 were reached Oct. 29-31.
After sunrise, the skies will be sunny and temperatures will rise to the low to mid-60s with some light southeast winds.
“It will be a nice weekend with some mild temperatures and lights winds that everybody should be excited about after a week of cold,” Boothe said.
Friday’s forecast has a high of 70 while Saturday should reach 74 and Sunday, 76. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.
