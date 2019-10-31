Henderson airport low of 28 coldest temperature in valley

A few spots in the Las Vegas Valley reached below freezing temperatures to start Halloween while most locations stayed a few degrees above 32.

Thursday could be the coldest October day in Las Vegas in 48 years (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Courtyard resident Jason Borne, 34, of Fargo, N.D., said he did his best to stay warm Wednesday night by using layers and covering in blankets. He called the low-30s temperatures "brutal." He came to Las Vegas to get a construction job, but a friend got arrested and he ended up homeless, he said. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas-Review-Journal)

Homeless people rise early Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, after spending the night at the city of Las Vegas’ homeless Courtyard on Las Vegas Boulevard and Foremaster Lane. Temperatures were in the low 30s most of the night, the coldest October day in Las Vegas in 48 years. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A boy is bundled up against the cold as he rides his scooter on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Henderson. The low in Henderson early Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, was 28 degrees about 4:30 a.m. at Henderson Executive Airport. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Homeless people rise early Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, after spending the night at the city of Las Vegas’ homeless Courtyard on Las Vegas Boulevard and Foremaster Lane. Temperatures were in the low 30s most of the night, the coldest October day in Las Vegas in 48 years. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson Executive Airport reached 28 degrees about 4:30 and 6 a.m. while a reading in Southern Highlands was at 30 about 5:40 a.m.

In the northeast part of the valley near Sunrise Mountain, lows were 31 to 33 degrees at 5:40 a.m. Nellis Air Force Base and North Las Vegas Airport were at 34 degrees. On the west side, Summerlin showed a reading of 34 about 5 a.m.

The valley’s official recording spot, McCarran International Airport, recorded 36 degrees at 5:40 a.m. for the morning low.

“It usually hits the low shortly before sunrise, so we may see some of those readings dip a degree or so,” said meteorologist Alex Boothe of the National Weather Service.

The freeze warning until 10 a.m. remained in place. The average date for a first freeze in Las Vegas is Dec. 3.

The last time it has been this cold in October was in 1971 when lows of 30, 26 and 30 were reached Oct. 29-31.

After sunrise, the skies will be sunny and temperatures will rise to the low to mid-60s with some light southeast winds.

“It will be a nice weekend with some mild temperatures and lights winds that everybody should be excited about after a week of cold,” Boothe said.

Friday’s forecast has a high of 70 while Saturday should reach 74 and Sunday, 76. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.

