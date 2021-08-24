99°F
Henderson corrections officer accused of DUI, domestic battery

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2021 - 4:42 pm
 
Eliot Holman (Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas police arrested a Henderson corrections officer early Tuesday on suspicion of DUI and domestic battery.

Eliot Holman, 30, has been a corrections officer with Henderson police since July 5, 2016, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department. He is currently on paid leave while an internal investigation takes place.

Holman’s arrest marked his second DUI charge, police said.

Details regarding his arrest were not immediately available Tuesday afternoon.

Court records show Holman posted bail Tuesday and has a court hearing scheduled on Oct. 25. He had not been charged as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the case may call Henderson police at 702-267-4911.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

