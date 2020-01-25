53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local

Henderson couple fills big need by fostering special needs kids

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2020 - 7:50 pm
 

Rio, a 2-month-old who had been badly abused by his father, was near death when his foster parents laid eyes on him at the hospital for the first time.

The boy was hooked up to life-support machines. His tiny hands were gray and clammy. Bleeding from his brain injury had turned the whites of his eyes almost black. Beneath the humming of the machinery they could hear him crying weakly, a sound that was more like a wheeze than a child’s wailing.

The social worker who met Mike Hansen and his wife, Cecilia or “Cecy,” at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego told them to be ready for a short fostership.

“Just sit by him. Don’t let him go alone,” she said.

Mike Hansen, then a Navy petty officer 1st Class, said the size of the badly injured child underscored the gravity of the situation.

“It was like holding glass,” he recalled recently at his Henderson home. “I thought he was just going to die in our arms.”

Remarkably, Rio defied doctors’ predictions and survived not just that night, but the next and the one after that. He was taken off life support, but again defied the odds and kept breathing.

Now he’s 3, and living with cerebral palsy. Dealing with his physical and mental disabilities hasn’t been easy for the Hansens, who have legally adopted him and a 2-year-old girl they also fostered who was born to an alcohol and opiate addicted mother.

Raising awareness of a big need

Since adopting the children, the couple has worked to raise awareness about adoption, foster care and taking on special needs children through their family blog.

They’re also ready to add to their family, which includes Cecy Hansen’s two older kids from a previous relationship, 18-year-old Jefte and 12-year-old Dwina, and their adopted daughter Luna. They’re also working on their foster care license in Clark County.

The need for foster parents, particularly those willing to work with special needs children, is dire in Clark County, said Jill Marano, assistant director of the county Department of Family Services, adding that the department launched a new recruitment effort in November to try to alleviate the demand.

There are currently about 3,400 kids in foster care, nearly half of whom are placed with relatives, she said.

About 500 unrelated foster parents are licensed in the county, but “only a fraction” of those are willing to take children on with special needs, Marano said. As a result, she said, about half of the approximately 60 special needs children currently in the system are still looking for homes.

“I would say we need foster parents for all children. We currently have about 70 children that are sitting in our shelter, waiting for foster homes,” she said.

“…It’s one of the most impactful ways someone can give back. Foster parents are a lifeline for a family in crisis.”

The Hansens, who were married in November 2013, decided to become foster parents after discovering they could not have children of their own. They committed from the start that they would take any child, regardless of their age or disability.

‘All of the children need love’

“All of the children need love,” Cecy Hansen said. “We weren’t going to have our own kids. We were going to be able to help and care for and love another family’s baby.”

During training in California, they learned how to care for the children with special needs, including how to communicate with biological parents. They were fingerprinted and background checked. They practiced using feeding tubes on mock babies and dealing with simulated seizures and emergencies.

Then came the final exam when Rio came home on Sept. 16, 2016 — Cecy Hansen’s 35th birthday: dealing with the severe injuries their son suffered in his first weeks of life when his biological father picked him up by the legs and slammed him on the ground several times before suffocating him, according to medical and criminal records.

The legacy of that trauma will last all of Rio’s life. His brain only functions at about 10 percent of normal capacity; a scan of it shows there’s mostly fluid in his skull.

He’s blind, paralyzed on his right side, and has no hearing in his right ear. He’ll never be able to speak in full sentences, though he uses nonverbal cues and babbling sounds to communicate with his parents.

Most kids in his condition live to be only 16 or 20, Cecy Hansen said.

“He’ll never be who he was meant to be, and that’s the hardest part,” she said.

The road already has been rough.

After Rio’s last seizure in 2017, he began to regress physically. He stopped using his hands to hold things. He didn’t feed himself.

Now, his mom feeds him Pediasure. He eats smashed bananas. But even that is risky; if his food is not blended correctly, he is at risk of aspiration pneumonia.

When he cries, the Hansen’s 3-year-old German Shepherd Rosalie licks his toes. His mom also rubs him with CBD oil to help with his back arching pain and to prevent potentially deadly seizures.

Shouldering financial responsibility

When they adopted him, the Hansens shouldered most of the financial responsibility for caring for Rio. Though their health insurance covers some of the expense, they estimate that they’re paying about $2,500 a month for school, food, gas and therapy not covered by Medicaid. His epilepsy medication alone costs $600 every 20 days.

Mike Hansen spent five years as a military police officer and 10 years doing humanitarian work with the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Seven. He deployed to Haiti in 2010 after a devastating earthquake, helping to recover bodies and rebuild their pier. After a tsunami in the Philippines, he and his comrades built four schools and a hospital to aid in the recovery.

He said his military experience kindled his desire to do more to help the least fortunate.

“It kind of reminds me of what they go through, how privileged we are,” he said. “Every country I’ve ever been to it seems that the people who have the least are the happiest. And they’re so grateful. It’s a real humble symbol for me.”

But he said the joys of foster parenting can also be heartbreaking, referring to foster children he and his wife raised for months before they were either placed in another home or reunited with family.

“I’ve been through wartime, and that’s harder than putting on 200 pounds worth of gear,” he said. “But you don’t even realize the need of foster parents until you get into the system and then you realize that there’s thousands of kids that just need a home.”

Over time, the couple started collecting items that reminded them of all the foster kids they’ve housed: clothes, a stuffed kitty from the 99 cent store, a letter or a drawing.

“They’ll always be in our hearts,” Cecy Hansen said. “But they come to us to show us what the world looks like in their eyes, and we were there to show them what the world should look like.”

A physical therapy session

On a recent day in their Henderson home, Rio seemed to know it was time for therapy. Luna, wearing in a fancy Christmas dress, danced around the house to the children’s song “Baby Shark” on repeat — a ruse to keep her occupied while Rio did his workout.

Rio began the session by throwing a fit worthy of any 3-year-old. He tugged on his curly, brown hair and pulled on his sideburns. He pulled his socks off.

“He’s not happy; he knows he has to work,” his mom said.

To cheer him up, she played a song by his favorite musician, Blake Shelton. As soon as the“God’s Country,” began to play, Rio smiled and pushed the exercise ball, shaking his head back and forth to the beat.

He seemingly clapped to the music as he bent his small stomach over the ball while standing to work on his core strength.

“He won’t do it without music,” his occupational therapist, Danielle Sales, said.

Sales also works with Rio to help him better use his hands with building blocks and uses different items to help him learn to identify different objects. On this day, he was able to differentiate two scarves by their texture.

“Good job, buddy,” his mom said with an approving smile as the session ended, as Rio crawled on his left side along the carpet.

“He was told he would never be able to do this. Now, he’s scooting around and playing with his toys,” she said. “Being a foster parent is hard. But you never know, you might be the one that saves them. They might also save you.”

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Las Vegas jury convicts man in woman’s 2018 rape, murder
On Friday a Las Vegas jury convicted 52-year-old Charles Talley Jr. of first-degree murder and sexual assault in the rape and killing of Kelly Deanne Kazoon inside an east valley apartment.
Lv Slogan Decades Las Vegas slogans and ad campaigns through the decades
Las Vegas ad campaigns through the decades. The new 2020 slogan with premier during the Grammys On Sunday.
Teaching about the Holocaust
Teacher Mitchell Kalin and former students discuss the power of empathy and compassion. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metro Captain Sasha Larkin
Captain Sasha Larkin provides some updates about what is happening in Northwest Area Command in this 2019 video. (Metropolitan Police Department)
The Las Vegas Raiders give back - VIDEO
The Raiders are not even in Las Vegas yet but are already making a big impact on the community, giving out hundreds of hygiene kits to local vets and pledging $500,000 to eliminate school lunch debt in Nevada. (Le'Andre Fox and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1 person dies in three-vehicle crash in south Las Vegas - VIDEO
Las Vegas Boulevard South reopened Wednesday morning, nearly seven hours after a three-vehicle crash left one driver dead and another seriously injured, according to police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
1 person killed in south Las Vegas Valley crash - VIDEO
One person was killed and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Las Vegas Boulevard South near East Warm Springs Road, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shooting at Las Vegas Fashion Show mall injures 3 - VIDEO
Three people were injured Tuesday night, Jan. 21, 2020, in a shooting at Fashion Show mall. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Touro University Nevada student says demonstration saved her life - VIDEO
Student Erica Stiles describes how her cancer was found during a classroom demonstration. (Mary Hynes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scouts BSA troop takes part in day of service - VIDEO
Members of Las Vegas Troop 155 with Scouts BSA painted a fence and picked up trash as part of a day of service at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park west of Las Vegas on Monday Jan. 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Incident with 'suspicious device' resolved - VIDEO
Lt. Zachary Burns of the Las Vegas police department's armor section gives an update on the suspicious device found at a Saver's store in the 2300 block of East Tropicana Avenue on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Elderly woman robbed in Fremont elevator - VIDEO
An elderly woman was robbed in an elevator on the 300 block of Fremont Street. Video courtesy of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Martin Luther King Jr. associate speaks to Las Vegas students - VIDEO
Robert Green, 86, a Las Vegas resident and close confidante of Martin Luther King Jr., talks to students at Matt Kelly Elementary School in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Helicopter pilot continues long recovery after Grand Canyon crash - VIDEO
Scott Booth, a former pilot for Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters, talks about piloting a Papillon tour helicopter when the aircraft crashed in Grand Canyon in 2018, killing five of the six passengers. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Annual eagle survey at Lake Mead and Lake Mohave - VIDEO
The National Park Service gets out on the waters of Lake Mead and Lake Mohave each year to count any raptors they lay eyes on. The birds are at the top of a food chain, so monitoring their numbers over time can help indicate if problems are occurring with the environment and the rest of the chain below them. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash near Las Vegas airport, authorities say - VIDEO
A suspected impaired motorist driving the wrong way on the Airport Connector caused a crash that killed another driver near McCarran International Airport early Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020, according to law enforcement. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police give details on officer-involved shooting - VIDEO
Las Vegas police identified the officer and show body cam video of the officer who discharged his weapon at a suspect accused of shooting his mother at a credit union, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (Renee Summerout/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1 person killed in wrong-way crash near Las Vegas airport - VIDEO
A wrong-way driver struck another vehicle, killing that driver, on the Airport Connector near McCarran International Airport early Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sombrero wearing pigeons found - VIDEO
Sombrero wearing pigeons found in Reno by City Manager Sabra Newby during a ride-along with parking enforcement. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine fire first responders recognized
MedicWest paramedic Miranda Smith describes the the scene when first responders arrived at the Alpine Motel Apartments fire.
The car that Tupac was shot in is for sale - VIDEO
The vehicle that legendary rapper Tupac Shakur was riding in when he was shot after a boxing match in Las Vegas is up for auction. The black 1996 BMW 7 Series is listed by Celebrity Cars Las Vegas for $1.75 million. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SUV crashes into art piece at Eastern and 215 Beltway - VIDEO
Artwork of a giant head was sent rolling when an SUV slammed into the artwork installed on a median at Eastern Avenue and the 215 Beltway in the southern Las Vegas Valley on Saturday morning, Jan. 11, 2020. (B.J. Calomay)
Alpine residents struggle to find new housing after fire - VIDEO
Many residents displaced by the Alpine Motel Apartments fire in downtown Las Vegas say they are struggling to find long-term solutions in a region where affordable housing is in short supply. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Margaret Rudin's first interview after release from prison
Convicted killer Margaret Rudin maintains her innocence in her first interview after spending 20 years in a Las Vegas prison for the murder of her husband, Ron Rudin.
Locals cheer on James Holzhauer at 'Jeopardy!' watch party - VIDEO
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But James Holzhauer would have a better chance at winning “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament if Ken Jennings would stop copying his aggressive betting strategy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ceremony held for Elvis artist Trent Carlini - VIDEO
A ceremony was held for Elvis impersonator Trent Carlini on Wednesday night at The Space in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas bus attack caught on video
Video released Metro shows two men talking on a bus on Dec. 13, 2019. A few seconds into the video, the younger man stands up and punches the older man in the face. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Fire at Bella Vite Apartments in central Las Vegas - VIDEO
No one was injured in a fire at Bella Vita Apartments, near West Flamingo Road and South Decatur Boulevard, early Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas police release details of first fatal officer-involved shooting of 2020 - VIDEO
North Las Vegas Police Chief Pamela Ojeda discusses details of the departments first fatal officer-involved shooting for 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One person injured in car crash outside Dutch Bros - VIDEO
One person suffered minor injuries in a crash Monday morning outside a southern Las Vegas coffee shop that left one vehicle on its side and another propped up on the overturned car. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fremont Street is getting a new LED sign - VIDEO
The Fremont Street Experience is planning to add an LED sign that pays tribute to downtown Las Vegas’ history. The 430-square-foot sign is set to be built on the east side of Main Street and Fremont Street. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ethel M Chocolates cactus garden lit for Christmas - Video
The 26th Annual Ethel M Chocolates Cactus Garden Lighting in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. The garden will be open until 10 p.m. daily through the holidays. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Therapy dogs dress up for Halloween at Poets Walk Henderson - Video
Therapy dogs dress up for a Halloween costume contest at the Poet's Walk Henderson Memory Care facility. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST