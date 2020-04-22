Henderson kids make hundreds of cards for hospital workers

When a Henderson mom heard that friends in Arizona were creating cards to send to hospital workers, she was inspired to do the same.

Melissa Montiel invited friends and neighbors to be a part of a project to hand-make greeting cards to support for health care workers in the Las Vegas Valley. (Melissa Montiel)

Haylee Hirsch made over 100 cards for hospital workers. (Michelle Hirsch)

Melissa Montiel's children Emilia and Maxwell hand-make greeting cards to support for health care workers in the Las Vegas Valley. (Melissa Montiel)

Local restaurant employees received groceries on Saturday from Titan Brands Hospitality Group, Sysco Foods and Central Christian Church, as part of the “Nobody Goes Hungry” campaign. (Titan Brands)

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals, families and businesses in Las Vegas are stepping up to offer relief to people who are in need of food, services and support. Here are stories about people who are leading with kindness and proving the community is #VegasStrong.

Fourth-grader makes 100 cards for hospital workers

When a Henderson mom heard that friends in Arizona were creating cards to send to hospital workers, she was inspired to do the same.

Melissa Montiel texted about 40 friends and neighbors who had children and invited them to be a part of a project to hand-make greeting cards out of construction paper, finger paint and markers to demonstrate support for health care workers in the Las Vegas Valley.

“I thought that this was a way that we, in a nice, soft way, could teach our kids what these health care professionals are doing,” Montiel says. “And making the cards is a way to practice appreciation for what they’re doing, without scaring them.”

Montiel reached out to her friend, Michelle Hirsch, who encouraged her daughter to make greeting cards. She ended up making more than 100.

“I used stamps, stickers and pens and wrote ‘We appreciate you,’” 9-year-old Haylee Hirsch said.

Since she started the project about two weeks ago, Montiel has picked up cards from participating families and packed envelopes of 25 for hospitals in the Las Vegas Valley and Reno.

“I was reluctant to take it on because I’m busy with life and home-schooling my two kids,” says Montiel. “But it’s been good. When you do an act of kindness, it has a domino effect and you feel good.”

Campaign aids restaurant workers

Local restaurant employees received groceries as part of the “Nobody Goes Hungry” campaign, created by Titan Brands Hospitality Group, Sysco Foods and Central Church. The partnership is working to assist local restaurant, bar and nightlife operators in feeding their employees during the pandemic.

Volunteers from Central Church distributed groceries at the church’s main campus Saturday. Food items were given to more than 80 households of employees from local restaurants, including Burger Bar, Minus 5 Ice Lounge, Carson Kitchen, Hussong’s Cantina at Mandalay Place, Hussong’s Cantina Boca Park and Slice of Vegas Pizza Kitchen and Bar.

The campaign’s goal is to give 30 to 40 pounds of groceries to more than 500 service industry households a week at “pop-up” drive-thrus from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturdays. Restaurants wanting to help feed their employees — and individuals wanting to donate food or volunteer — can email info@NobodyGoesHungry.com. To make a donation, visit gofundme.com and search “Nobody Goes Hungry Las Vegas.”

Contact Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com. Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com.