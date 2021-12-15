Henderson woman killed in crash south of Las Vegas

The woman was killed after her car flipped while she was exiting the freeway.

A Nevada Highway Patrol car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Henderson woman was killed Sunday in a crash south of Las Vegas.

At 5:59 p.m. a white 2020 Nissan Maxima was northbound on Interstate 15 and attempting to exit at the Las Vegas Boulevard offramp, according to a statement from Nevada State Police. The car missed the curve, spun through the rocks and flipped.

The driver, Jennifer Shaffer, 43 of Henderson, was killed at the scene. Police said she wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.