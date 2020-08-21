1 dead after rollover crash on 215 Beltway in Henderson

The Nevada Highway Patrol was called at 8:09 p.m. to the westbound 215 Beltway at Valle Verde Drive.

One person was pronounced deceased after a rollover crash on Interstate 215 at Valle Verde. (NHP)

One person died and a highway was closed after a rollover crash in Henderson on Thursday night.

The Nevada Highway Patrol was called at 8:09 p.m. to the westbound 215 Beltway at Valle Verde Drive, where a BMW 228 had rolled into the rocks, according to trooper Jason Buratczuk.

Westbound 215 was closed at Valle Verde for firefighters to access the highway, Buratczuk said.

The driver was the only person in the car, and Buratczuk said he was taken to a hospital by the Henderson Fire Department where he was was pronounced dead.

Buratczuk said witnesses told investigators that for unknown reasons the BMW left the highway rolled into the rocks.

It was unclear if excessive speed or impairment were involved, Buratczuk said.

