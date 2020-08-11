1 dead after truck crashes in Henderson

A 2019 Isuzu NPR flatbed truck was northbound on Eastgate Road, just north of Auto Show Drive, at about 8:45 a.m. when it traveled off the road, police said.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A truck driver died Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Henderson, police said.

A 2019 Isuzu NPR flatbed truck was northbound on Eastgate Road, just north of Auto Show Drive, at about 8:45 a.m. when it traveled off the road, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department.

“Speed is believed to be a factor,” police said.

The driver died at the scene. The driver’s identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office pending notification of kin.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Henderson police at 702-267-4911.

Henderson police said it was the fourth traffic fatality investigated by the department this year.

