Henderson

1 dead in Henderson scooter crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2020 - 4:20 pm
 
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man on a motor scooter died Wednesday, four days after a crash in southeastern Henderson.

Police were called Saturday at 8:57 p.m. to Boulder Highway and King Street, near West Warm Springs Road, after a crash involving a motor scooter and a pedestrian, according to a statement Wednesday from the Henderson Police Department.

Investigators believe the 41-year-old scooter rider collided with a shopping cart loaded with firewood and being pushed by a 56-year-old man. The rider was thrown from the scooter, police said.

The rider was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center trauma unit where he died Wednesday, police said.

The crash was the 10th traffic fatality in Henderson this year.

The man’s identification will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office pending notification of kin.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Henderson police at 702-267-4911.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

