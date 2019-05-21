1 hospitalized after Henderson house fire

A man found in the crawl space of a Henderson home was hospitalized with possibly life-threatening injuries after a fire Monday night at a home.

Henderson Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was hospitalized with what are thought to be life-threatening injuries after a house fire Monday night in Henderson.

Firefighters with the Henderson Fire Department were called about 6:10 p.m. to the 1600 block of Palomino Drive, near Appaloosa Road and Equestrian Drive, on reports of the fire at a single-story home, city spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

Crews found a man inside a crawl space in the basement, and he was taken to University Medical Center with “what we think is life-threatening injuries,” Richards said.

No other injuries were reported, and the fire has been extinguished.

Damage hadn’t been estimated and the cause remained under investigation.

