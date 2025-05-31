1 hospitalized after ‘possible shooting’ at Henderson water park

A “possible shooting” in the parking lot of Cowabunga Bay Water Park hospitalized a man on Friday night, according to police and a spokesperson for the water park.

The Henderson Police Department responded to the 900 block of Galleria Drive twice Friday, the department said in an emailed statement on Saturday.

Cowabunga Bay Water Park is at 900 Galleria, near North Gibson Road and North Boulder Highway. A water park spokesperson said in an email Saturday the water park was aware of reports of a shooting in its parking lot on Friday night.

“We’re aware that reports from the scene included the discharge of a firearm, but as this is an active investigation, we do not have full details to share at this time,” spokesperson John Pham said on behalf of the park in an email.

After police responded to a “large fight” at 11 p.m. and then left after the fight dispersed, officers responded a “short time later” to what police said was a “separate fight” and “possible shooting,” the Police Department email said. Police didn’t immediately respond to an effort to clarify whether the incident was determined to have been a shooting.

When officers returned to the scene, police said in the email, they found a man with “apparent multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground.” He was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries, according to police.

Police said one male was detained at the scene, and a possible suspect was “identified but is outstanding.”

“The safety and well-being of our guests and team members remain our top priority. We will share additional information as it becomes available,” Pham said.

