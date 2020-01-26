1 hospitalized in critical condition after Henderson house fire

A man was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition on Friday after a house fire in Henderson near Lake Mead Parkway and Boulder Highway, officials said.

Henderson Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was hospitalized in critical condition on Saturday after a house fire in Henderson, officials said.

The Henderson Fire Department was called about 4:40 p.m. to the fire on the 40 block of Armstrong Circle, a residential area near Lake Mead Parkway and Boulder Highway, city spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

A man hurt in the fire was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries, she said.

Fire officials had not determined the cause of the fire or the cost of the damage as of Saturday night. Further information was not immediately available.

