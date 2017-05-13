ad-fullscreen
Henderson

1 injured after Henderson motorcycle crash

By Jessica Terrones Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2017 - 1:38 pm
 
Updated May 13, 2017 - 2:58 pm

A man was hospitalized after a Saturday afternoon crash in Henderson.

About 12:30 p.m., a motorcycle ran into a pole near Galleria Drive and the U.S. Highway 95 southbound on-ramp, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition. Highway Patrol’s fatal crash unit is investigating due to the extent of the man’s injuries.

The southbound on-ramp to U.S. 95 is closed.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

