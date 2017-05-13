1 injured after Henderson motorcycle crash

Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

A man was hospitalized after a Saturday afternoon crash in Henderson.

About 12:30 p.m., a motorcycle ran into a pole near Galleria Drive and the U.S. Highway 95 southbound on-ramp, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition. Highway Patrol’s fatal crash unit is investigating due to the extent of the man’s injuries.

The southbound on-ramp to U.S. 95 is closed.

