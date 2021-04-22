1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Henderson

Speed and impairment were not believed to be a factor, police said.

One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Henderson.

The crash occurred just before 1:20 p.m. near Whitney Mesa Drive and Mountain Vista Street, according to a release from the Henderson Police Department.

The injured person was taken to a local hospital.

Speed and impairment were not believed to be a factor, police said. The Henderson Fire Department also responded.

