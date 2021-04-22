81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Henderson

1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 22, 2021 - 3:06 pm
 
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Henderson.

The crash occurred just before 1:20 p.m. near Whitney Mesa Drive and Mountain Vista Street, according to a release from the Henderson Police Department.

The injured person was taken to a local hospital.

Speed and impairment were not believed to be a factor, police said. The Henderson Fire Department also responded.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Tempest Storm, legendary burlesque star, dies at 93
Tempest Storm, legendary burlesque star, dies at 93
2
$163K win connects on table game hand in Las Vegas Valley
$163K win connects on table game hand in Las Vegas Valley
3
Celine Dion leads Resorts World all-star lineup
Celine Dion leads Resorts World all-star lineup
4
Clark County teen has 3 brain surgeries after J&J vaccine shot
Clark County teen has 3 brain surgeries after J&J vaccine shot
5
Zaon Collins’ lawyers fault driver killed in fatal crash, ‘arbitrary’ marijuana law
Zaon Collins’ lawyers fault driver killed in fatal crash, ‘arbitrary’ marijuana law
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST