1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Henderson
Speed and impairment were not believed to be a factor, police said.
One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Henderson.
The crash occurred just before 1:20 p.m. near Whitney Mesa Drive and Mountain Vista Street, according to a release from the Henderson Police Department.
The injured person was taken to a local hospital.
Speed and impairment were not believed to be a factor, police said. The Henderson Fire Department also responded.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.