Henderson

1 injured in crash involving vehicle, bicyclist in Henderson

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2023 - 9:35 am
 
A bicyclist was injured in a crash with a vehicle Tuesday morning in Henderson.

The crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. near Lake Las Vegas Parkway and Montelago Boulevard, according to a Henderson Police Department news release.

The bicyclist was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition. Speed and impairment are not considered to be factors, polices said.

Expect delays while the roadway is closed during the investigation.

