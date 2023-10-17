1 injured in crash involving vehicle, bicyclist in Henderson

A bicyclist was injured in a crash with a vehicle Tuesday morning in Henderson.

(Getty Images)

The crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. near Lake Las Vegas Parkway and Montelago Boulevard, according to a Henderson Police Department news release.

The bicyclist was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition. Speed and impairment are not considered to be factors, polices said.

Expect delays while the roadway is closed during the investigation.