Henderson

1 injured in Henderson crash; expect delays

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2023 - 9:38 am
 
Henderson Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A portion of a Henderson road is closed and traffic is being diverted Friday morning after a single-vehicle crash.

Henderson police and fire departments responded just before 8:45 a.m to the 500 block of West Warm Springs Road, according to a Henderson Police Department release.

A person was ejected from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

Speed or impairment are unknown factors.

Police say expect delays of two to three hours as the investigation continues.

