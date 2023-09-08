1 injured in Henderson crash; expect delays

A portion of a Henderson road is closed and traffic is being diverted Friday morning after a single-vehicle crash.

Henderson Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson police and fire departments responded just before 8:45 a.m to the 500 block of West Warm Springs Road, according to a Henderson Police Department release.

A person was ejected from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

Speed or impairment are unknown factors.

Police say expect delays of two to three hours as the investigation continues.