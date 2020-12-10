1 injured in single-vehicle crash in Henderson

Officers were called about 12:10 p.m. to the crash involving a blue Pontiac at North Stephanie Street and West Sunset Road, the Henderson Police Department said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Henderson, police said.

Investigators believe speed is a factor in the crash, but it was unclear whether impairment was a factor.

The Pontiac’s driver was hospitalized with unknown injuries, police said.

Stephanie Street was closed north of Sunset Road while police investigate Thursday afternoon. Police advised drivers to avoid the area.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.