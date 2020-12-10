65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Henderson

1 injured in single-vehicle crash in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2020 - 2:34 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Henderson, police said.

Officers were called about 12:10 p.m. to the crash involving a blue Pontiac at North Stephanie Street and West Sunset Road, the Henderson Police Department said.

Investigators believe speed is a factor in the crash, but it was unclear whether impairment was a factor.

The Pontiac’s driver was hospitalized with unknown injuries, police said.

Stephanie Street was closed north of Sunset Road while police investigate Thursday afternoon. Police advised drivers to avoid the area.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Hsieh raised eyebrows in Park City with money, parties and fire
Hsieh raised eyebrows in Park City with money, parties and fire
2
Altercation over ‘Secret Pizza’ location led to NFL player’s arrest
Altercation over ‘Secret Pizza’ location led to NFL player’s arrest
3
2020 NFR Texas 7th go-round results
2020 NFR Texas 7th go-round results
4
2020 NFR Texas 6th go-round results
2020 NFR Texas 6th go-round results
5
At least 5 bicyclists dead after crash involving truck near Searchlight
At least 5 bicyclists dead after crash involving truck near Searchlight
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This Dec. 17, 2019, file photo shows a Henderson City Council meeting in Henderson. (Blake Apga ...
New resort could be coming to Henderson
By / RJ

The Henderson City Council is scheduled to consider a resolution next week formalizing its intent to sell land in the western part of the city.