1 killed in single vehicle Henderson crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2024 - 10:09 am
 
Henderson Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man died after crashing into a building in Henderson on Sunday afternoon, police said.

At around noon, a 52-year-old man drove a light blue 2005 Chevrolet Malibu south on Mountain Vista Street, near Sunset Road. He drove over the center median and into a building causing the vehicle to flip over, according to the Henderson Police Department.

The driver died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

