1 killed in single vehicle Henderson crash
The crash occurred Sunday near Mountain Vista Street and Sunset Road.
A man died after crashing into a building in Henderson on Sunday afternoon, police said.
At around noon, a 52-year-old man drove a light blue 2005 Chevrolet Malibu south on Mountain Vista Street, near Sunset Road. He drove over the center median and into a building causing the vehicle to flip over, according to the Henderson Police Department.
The driver died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.
