1 man dead after attic fire at Henderson house

A man is dead after a Tuesday morning fire at a Henderson house.
Henderson Fire Department was called about an attic fire just before 2 a.m. at a house on the 200 block of West Basic Road, near West Lake Mead Parkway, spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.
Crews found a man dead inside.
The Clark County coroner’s office will identify him and his cause of death.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.200 block of West Basic Road Henderson, Nevada