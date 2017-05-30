1 man dead after attic fire at Henderson house

May 30, 2017 - 6:32 am

(Henderson Fire Department/Facebook)

A man is dead after a Tuesday morning fire at a Henderson house.

Henderson Fire Department was called about an attic fire just before 2 a.m. at a house on the 200 block of West Basic Road, near West Lake Mead Parkway, spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

Crews found a man dead inside.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify him and his cause of death.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

200 block of West Basic Road Henderson, Nevada