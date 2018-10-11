1-year-old found unresponsive in Henderson bathtub has died

A 1-year-old Henderson boy who was hospitalized Sunday after being found unresponsive in a bathtub has died.

Few details have been released by the Henderson Police Department, but the boy, identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Eric Zechary Brown, died Tuesday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Eric was found in the tub about 2 p.m. Sunday inside a residence on the 100 block of East Texas Avenue, near South Boulder Highway and East Lake Mead Boulevard, police said. His cause and manner of death were pending with the coroner’s office on Thursday.

The boy’s family does not have a history with Child Protective Services, according to a Clark County Department of Family Services report.

