100 hours in, search continues for man last seen in Henderson wash

Officials have spent more than 100 hours searching for a man last seen Tuesday in the Las Vegas Wash but have still not located him, police said Thursday.

A search party consisting of personnel from the Henderson Fire Department, Henderson Police Department, Metropolitan Police and Red Rock Search & Rescue continue their search for a man reported missing the day prior in the Las Vegas Wash on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Casey Harrison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officials have spent more than 100 hours this week searching for a man last seen in the Las Vegas Wash and are still working to locate him, police said Thursday.

Although search teams have not yet been able to find the unidentified man last seen Tuesday afternoon, several areas that cannot currently be accessed safely on foot have been identified using mapping systems and video analysis, and are being actively monitored for future accessibility, the Henderson Police Department said in a Thursday afternoon news release.

Rescuers are waiting for accumulated debris and elevated water levels in some areas to subside before looking in those areas, police said. The area saw record-setting heavy rainfall, hail and flash flooding on Tuesday from a thunderstorm that had induced a flash flood warning.

Police on Tuesday said initially that officers and Fire Department crews had responded to the wash area at Aloha Drive and Pueblo Avenue just after 2:20 p.m. Tuesday for a swift-water rescue. First responders briefly saw a man in the water, police said. Responders on Wednesday set up a command area near Tuscany Park, located in the 1500 block of Galleria Drive in Henderson, and rescuers from the volunteer group Red Rock Search & Rescue were observed entering a nearby gated area near the intersection of McCormick and Russell roads.

Some of those rescuers were observed Wednesday operating drones and surveying an area near a McCormick Road facility access, and others were seen loading a dog into a Jeep Renegade.

Since Tuesday, search teams have utilized specialized mountain bikes and utility vehicles to access difficult terrain, including nearby trails and wash areas, while K-9 units have been used to assist in ground searches, police said. Drones and helicopters have also provided aerial support over both days.

The Henderson Fire Department, the Metropolitan Police Department and the volunteer search group Red Rock Search & Rescue were all assisting, police said Wednesday. Officials on Thursday said they “remain committed to this case” and are prepared to respond immediately when new information becomes available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Henderson Police at 702-267-5000.

