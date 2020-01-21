17-year-old driver killed in Henderson rollover identified

A 17-year-old girl who died in a rollover crash over the weekend in Henderson has been identified as a Las Vegas resident by the Clark County coroner’s office.

A 17-year-old girl died following a crash on the 215 Beltway in Henderson on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

On Saturday afternoon, Kira Isabel Bird was approaching the Valle Verde Drive exit in the eastbound lanes of the 215 Beltway when she lost control of her Honda sedan, which entered the right shoulder before rolling over and sliding across a rocky embankment, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Bird, who authorities said was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the car and died at the site of the crash from multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office has determined. Her death was ruled an accident.

The teen will be laid to rest on Saturday in Las Vegas, according to her obituary.

In a message written on her obituary’s memory wall, a friend, Tori Coates, said, “I truly am heartbroken over losing a true friend like Kira. I cannot put into words how devastated I am and how much I miss her. Her love and kindness she showed towards me will be with me forever. She will always be my best friend and I know she’s going to be with me.”

The Highway Patrol has asked that any witnesses of the crash contact the agency by dialing *NHP or emailing jpazos@dps.state.nv.us.

