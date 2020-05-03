2 children escape fire at Henderson home

The two children were sleeping when a fire broke out in a home near Boulder Highway and Warm Springs Road, the Henderson Fire Department said on Facebook.

(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two children were sleeping when a smoke detector alerted them to a fire in a home Saturday morning, the Henderson Fire Department said on Facebook.

The children escaped to a neighbor’s house, the department said.

The fire happened at about 6 a.m. at a home near Boulder Highway and Warm Springs Road, authorities said.

Nobody was injured, but the fire, which was ruled an accident, caused about $50,000 worth of damage.

