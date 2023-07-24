93°F
Henderson

2 children found naked and unresponsive in father’s car in desert, police say

Two children and an adult were found in critical condition in the area of Cadiz Avenue and Parawan Street.
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2023 - 3:30 pm
 
Updated July 25, 2023 - 5:52 pm
The desert area near Cadiz Avenue and Parawan Street in Henderson, where an adult and two children were found on July 24, 2023. All three were hospitalized in critical condition, Henderson police said. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The desert area near Cadiz Avenue and Parawan Street in Henderson, where an adult and two children were found on July 24, 2023. All three were hospitalized in critical condition, Henderson police said. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The desert area near Cadiz Avenue and Parawan Street in Henderson, where an adult and two children were found on July 24, 2023. All three were hospitalized in critical condition, Henderson police said. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson police car. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 59-year-old man found in a desert area near Henderson with his two young children this week has been charged with child abuse, police said Tuesday.

Brian Laugeson faces two counts of child abuse or neglect with substantial bodily harm.

Authorities found him with his own two children, ages 3 and 4, after a missing person report, according to a news release from the Henderson Police Department.

Police said Laugeson and the two children were found in Laugeson’s car, and that the children were naked, according to a Henderson police arrest report released Tuesday.

Laugeson and the children were going in and out of consciousness, the report stated.

The three were reported in critical condition Monday after they were found suffering from possible heat exhaustion in a desert area in Henderson, police said.

Police responded at about 9:45 a.m. to the area of Cadiz Avenue and Parawan Street, where they found the children and adult.

All three were taken to a local hospital, where they were in critical condition, according to police.

“This case remains open and active,” police said in a news release on Tuesday. “Therefore, no further information will be provided.”

Near Cadiz and Parawan on Monday, a resident said there were multiple police cars with yellow tape cordoning off an area as if it were a crime scene.

The Henderson incident comes days after two women were found dead Saturday after hiking at Valley of Fire State Park in Moapa Valley.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

